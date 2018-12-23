'Christmas miracle:' Cruise ship rescues fishermen stranded for weeks

MIAMI - A Miami-based cruise ship rescued two Costa Rican fishermen who were stranded at sea for almost a month.

The Empress of the Seas found the men on Thursday between Jamaica and Grand Cayman, according to James Van Fleet, chief meteorologist for Royal Caribbean International.

Van Fleet said the men fell asleep while they waited for their nets to soak on Dec. 1 near Porto Limon, Costa Rica, but the winds picked up while they were sleeping and pulled them way off course. They ran out of gas trying to get back to shore.

With only seven days' worth of food and water, the fishermen conserved resources until help arrived. But Van Fleet said the Empress of the Seas wasn't scheduled to be anywhere near the fisherman, describing the rescue as "pure luck, lining of the stars, God, whatever you choose to believe."

"It is truly an absolute miracle." Van Fleet said. "We were scheduled to be in Cienfuegos, Cuba at that time." He said a storm forced the Empress of the Seas to alter course and put the vessel in the path of the fishermen.

One of the fisherman could not walk after he was rescued and was carried aboard. The ship's medical staff tended to the men before the crew took them to a hospital in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. By the time he reached Jamaica, the man who had been carried could walk again.

"I don't know about you, but I've seen a Christmas miracle," Van Fleet said.

