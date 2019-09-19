Travel

Delta flight to FLL diverted to Tampa

By Robert Alpizar - Assignment Editor, Natalie Morera - Executive Producer, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

Delta Airline passengers said their flight to Fort Lauderdale from Atlanta was diverted to Tampa on Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Delta Air Lines passengers said the oxygen masks were deployed during a midair emergency from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale Wednesday.

The pilot diverted Flight 2353 to Tampa. 

Delta Air Lines apologized to customers saying the pilot diverted the flight "out of an abundance of caution" after a "cabin pressurization irregularity."

