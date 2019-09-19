Delta flight to FLL diverted to Tampa

Delta Airline passengers said their flight to Fort Lauderdale from Atlanta was diverted to Tampa on Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Delta Air Lines passengers said the oxygen masks were deployed during a midair emergency from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale Wednesday.

The pilot diverted Flight 2353 to Tampa.

Delta Air Lines apologized to customers saying the pilot diverted the flight "out of an abundance of caution" after a "cabin pressurization irregularity."

@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son. @wsvn @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/C9QcU9DbYV — J.T. (@BrutusOsceola) September 18, 2019

Harris DeWoskin a passenger on Delta flight 2353 from ATL to FLL described a "panic" and "chaos" onboard as pilots descended rapidly bc of a "cabin pressurization irregularity en route." Everyone OK and bused to Fort Lauderdale. DeWoskin took another airline. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/8Z7AAPNls9 — Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) September 19, 2019

