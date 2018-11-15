FBI investigating after woman dies aboard cruise ship en route to Aruba

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is investigating the death of an American woman who died Tuesday aboard a Princess Cruises ship en route to Aruba, the cruise line said.

The cruise line said local authorities boarded the 3,600-passenger Royal Princess when the vessel arrived in Aruba.

Aruba-based news website Diario reported the woman fell from an upper deck of the Royal Princess onto a lifeboat after fighting with a man. Passengers said the man was choking her before she fell, the website reported.

"We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities, including the FBI. An official cause of death has not been announced," Princess Cruises said in a statement.

The Royal Princess left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Friday and is expected to return on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.