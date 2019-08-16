Frustrated passengers stuck on tarmac on Delta flight bound for Miami

MIAMI - Frustration boiled over for passengers who were stuck on the tarmac for hours on a flight from New York to Miami.

Delta flight 2385 was scheduled to depart New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, but it didn't actually take to the sky until shortly before midnight because of inclement weather.

That left frustrated passengers stuck on the tarmac for almost eight hours.

Passengers who took to Twitter to vent their frustrations said at one point a fight broke out, prompting police intervention.

@Delta 8 HOURS and counting. Captain had “no idea” where the ground crew was. Parked in a “remote gate” in JFK. No food, no water. A fight broke out, police was called. A NIGHTMARE. @nytimes @ABC pic.twitter.com/iUHjZqofy8 — Juan Andres Ahmad (@juanchi72) August 16, 2019

Twitter video shows a Port Authority police officer on the plane talking to passengers and crew members.

One officer asks a flight attendant, "Who are the two people who started fighting?"

👇🏼A small sample of the increasing chaos happening right now aboard Miami -bound Delta 2385.

It’s sitting on the tarmac at JFK for 8hrs now (!)... passengers kept onboard with no clear info and now armed officers responding to a fight...@Delta ? Response? pic.twitter.com/UgHhmGMJ59 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) August 16, 2019

Two passengers told ABC News they weren't offered for water for about two hours and never offered food, but Delta denied those accounts.

"Customers were offered both water and snack service while on the tarmac and were also offered the chance to take a bus back to the terminal, given the plane was parked on a remote pad for quite some time," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and the plane has since taken off for Miami."

