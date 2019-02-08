Girls' trips scientifically proven to be good for health

MIAMI - Hey, ladies... next time your kids, husband or boyfriend makes you feel guilty about taking a girls trip, make sure they know you're only looking our for your health.

Scientific studies show that getting away from family and work with friends can extend "life expectancy and lower chances of heart disease," according to Southern Magazine.

Hey, you can't argue with scientists. They're smart.

KHOU reports psychologists predicted how many friends a person had by how much pain they could withstand.

On the other hand, Harvard experts (aka, really smart people) say those without strong friendships are likely to be more depressed and live shorter lives.

So what are you waiting for? Get the gals together and start packing for the islands!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.