Grand Bahama International Airport to close Friday night

GOOGLE MAPS

NASSAU, Bahamas - Bahamian authorities are asking tourists who had Labor Day weekend vacations planned to northwest Bahamas to check with airlines, hotels and cruise lines about Hurricane Dorian's impact on travel plans.

The Grand Bahama International Airport plans to close at 10 p.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Flamingo Air flights will be affected Friday.

Hotels and resorts are preparing for the hurricane in Nassau, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, North Andros, Bimini and The Berry Islands.

Bahamas Ferries canceled operations starting Friday. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Celebration will be accommodating passengers who booked a sailing on Saturday or Sunday. Grand Bahama Island’s Freeport Harbour plans to close at 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities are advising small craft operators to seek safe harbor for their vessels, and they are asking boaters in the central and southeast Bahamas to exercise caution due to moderate to large swells Friday and Saturday.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.