Jon Bon Jovi rock cruise departing from Miami

MIAMI - Jon Bon Jovi is headlining a rock 'n' roll cruise setting sail from Miami next month.

Norwegian Cruise Line is hosting the "Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi" cruise to the Caribbean.

The five-day cruise departs from Miami on April 12 and sails to Nassau, Bahamas.

In addition to Bon Jovi, the cruise will feature performances from Collective Soul, Tonic and Slippery When Wet, among others.

Bon Jovi promises a "fully-immersive JBJ experience that's never been done before."

"I'll perform one Q&A acoustic storyteller set where you ask the questions, I give the answers and nothing is off limits," the 57-year-old rocker says on the website.

Pricing for the trip aboard the Norwegian Jade starts at $713 per person, but it is nearly sold out.

According to the website, the cheapest tickets currently available for purchase are $739.

