Man who jumped off cruise ship, posted video on Instagram banned for life

MIAMI - A man who posted a video of himself jumping off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas has been banned for life from traveling on the Miami-based cruise line.

Nick Naydev survived his free fall from a balcony on the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship and shared the video on his Instagram page Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, it had more than 92,000 views.

The video shows him standing on the railing as his friends cheered him on, laughing as Naydev was plunging into the Atlantic Ocean.

"This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again," Royal Caribbean International spokesman Owen Torres said. "We are exploring legal action."

The video was posted on the same day that a teenager fell to his death after trying to climb from one balcony to another on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.



