Metrorail coming from Miami International Airport derails in Allapattah

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After departing from Miami International Airport, a Metrorail partially derailed Friday night in Miami-Dade's Allapattah neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Northwest 41st Street and 23rd Avenue, after a power outage on the track appeared to have caused the Metrorail service disruption.

No one was injured. There was fear. Ann Jacks and Destiny Mchale were among the riders who were trapped inside until firefighters arrived.

"On the second back up, then we heard impact and the jolt and the impact, and as I looked to my right I saw smoke billowing" Mchale said.

Jacks said she saw parts of the Metrorail flying from the track. There was debris left on the ground. Karla Damian, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Transit, said late Friday night that investigators still didn't know exactly what happened.

A Miami-Dade Police Department officer said Miami-Dade firefighters helped to evacuate 28 passengers and two conductors from the Metrorail cars.

"They brought down ladders and they had us go down the ladders," Jacks said.

The firefighters escorted the passengers, as they walked on the elevated tracks to the Earlington Heights station at 2100 NW 41 St.

"We walked the rail and we couldn't touch the sides," Mchale said. "We had to walk in the middle."

The passengers had to transfer to the Metrorail's Orange Line, according to Miami-Dade Transit.

Authorities expect the issue to continue on Saturday, and they are asking passengers who will be heading to the airport to be prepared to transfer to the Orange Line train at the Earlington Heights Station. Miami-Dade transit will also be providing shuttles.

For more information about disruptions, click here to view the Miami-Dade County service updates.

METRORAIL: Tomorrow, passengers heading to the airport will need to transfer at the Earlington Heights station for the Orange Line train. Details: https://t.co/0kdeN6kjxc — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) July 12, 2019

