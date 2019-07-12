Metrorail en route to Miami International Airport derails in Allapattah

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Metrorail that was on its way to Miami International Airport derailed Friday night in Miami-Dade's Allapattah neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after a power outage on the track caused the Metrorail service disruption. No one was injured.

Authorities evacuated about 28 passengers from the Metrorail cars.

They are walking to get to the Earlington Heights station at 2100 NW 41 St. to transfer to the Orange Line train to get to the airport, according to Miami-Dade Transit.

Authorities expect the issue to continue on Saturday, and they are passengers who will be heading to the airport to be prepared to transfer to the Orange Line train at the Earlington Heights Station.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.