Several airlines experience technical issues impacting flights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Several airlines are experiencing system-wide computer outages impacting flights nationwide, including in South Florida.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, five airlines were experiencing issues Monday morning with a program called Aerodata.

"Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees," the FAA statement said.

Impacted airlines included Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta.

Delta and Southwest acknowledged on Twitter they were experiencing issues, replying to frustrated travelers.

Delta is aware of a technology issue preventing Delta Connection flights from being dispatched. Our teams are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience. HJF — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

Hi there, Don. We're truly sorry for the delay on your flight this morning. We're working through some technical difficulties, and sincerely appreciate your patience while we work diligently to have this resolved as quickly as possible. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

The FAA encouraged all travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Greg Meyer, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, said about 55 flights were delayed as a result of the issues.

Greg Chin, a spokesman for Miami International Airport, said no flights there were affected.

