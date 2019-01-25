South Florida airports experience delays due to weather, staffing issues up north

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Yellow delay advisories began appearing on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's arrival and departures board Friday, compounding air travel issues associated with the government shutdown.

Inside Terminal 2, Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen counted at least nine delays, several of which were from or to LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The two airports are dealing with staffing issues due to the shutdown.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale's airport said there are delays up to 1 hour, 45 minutes due to weather up north and the Federal Aviation Administration's traffic management.

There was even a ground stop at LaGuardia due to staffing shortages. That has been lifted, but now there is a domino effect in play because of the New York airspace congestion.

Miami International Airport was also experiencing delays averaging 1 hour, 26 minutes early Friday afternoon.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.