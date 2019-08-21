Women need 'momcations' to avoid mommy burnout

Associated Press

MIAMI - Being a mother is easily one of the world's most underappreciated jobs; that's why psychologists are saying women should take a vacation from the work.

Nava Silton, a pyschology professor, said 'momcations' are on the rise and much-needed by mothers who work 24/7, WJW reports.

A study shows that moms work an average of 98 hours per week, which equals two full-time jobs with overtime.

Psychologists say mothers who take just a two-day vacation can benefit their mental health, while also improving relationships with their spouse.

