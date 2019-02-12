Give your love a breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day

MIAMI - Flowers wilt and chocolate melts, that's why you need to think out of the bread box when it comes to the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your sweetie.

Olive Garden knows a way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, that's why they're giving you the chance to give a delicious breadstick bouquet.

It's a DIY project as you need to actually buy the breadsticks at a local Olive Garden restaurant. But the chain helps you do the rest by making the wrapping paper available free online.

Choose between a breadstick bouquet wrap that says "Love at First Bite" or "My Love for You is Never Ending."

If you're interested in really turning on your Valentine with a bouquet of breadsticks, CLICK HERE to download the wraps.

