Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

MIAMI - If your ex is already a no-good, rotten, horrible bug of a creature, why not go ahead and complete the circle of wretchedness to celebrate Valentine's Day?

For less than $2, you can name a cockroach after an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to really drive home the point that you're done with that them; because after all, it's a holiday for lovers, not losers.

WDIV reports the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the United Kingdom offers the online service which allows roach-naming to talk place worldwide.

And if you think naming a roach after an ex is just too mean and a line you won't cross, don't worry. Proceeds help raise money for projects at a zoo.

CLICK HERE to name a cockroach after your ex.

