Early voting begins in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties
Early voting begins Saturday in Broward County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Early voting began Monday in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties for the Presidential Preference Primary Election.
Early voting will end on Saturday, March 14, in Monroe County and on Sunday, March 15, in Miami-Dade County.
Early Voting Locations in Miami-Dade County by Amanda Rojas on Scribd
Here are the early voting locations in Monroe County:
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
-530 Whitehead St #101, Key West
-10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
-102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo
Other Locations:
-Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
-Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada
Early voting will be held from Friday, March 7 to March 15 in Broward County.
Click here to view early voting locations in Broward County.
Florida’s primary will be held on March 17.
