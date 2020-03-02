Early voting begins in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties

Published: March 2, 2020, 8:41 am Updated: March 2, 2020, 8:50 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Early voting began Monday in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties for the Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Early voting will end on Saturday, March 14, in Monroe County and on Sunday, March 15, in Miami-Dade County.

Here are the early voting locations in Monroe County:

Supervisor of Elections Offices :

-530 Whitehead St #101, Key West

-10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

-102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo

Other Locations :

-Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

-Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada

Early voting will be held from Friday, March 7 to March 15 in Broward County.

Click here to view early voting locations in Broward County.

Florida’s primary will be held on March 17.