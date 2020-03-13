Coronavirus threat has Miami polling locations on the move

MIAMI, FL. – In an effort to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department has decided to move voting in the primary elections away from senior residential facilities for anyone who does not reside within that facility.

There are eight polling places that will be moved in Miami-Dade County for the March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The voters who reside at senior residential facilities can either vote in person at their precinct or cast their vote via Vote-by-Mail ballot. The voters who do not reside at senior residential facilities will be relocated to a new precinct.

The affected precincts and their new locations are as follows:

• Precincts 047/048

Rebecca Towers, 200 Alton Road, Miami Beach; moves to South Pointe Elementary School, 1050 4th St., Miami Beach

• Precinct 196

Villas del Lago, 21100 NW 14th Place, Miami Gardens; moves to Universal Truth Center, 21310 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens

• Precinct 556

Residential Plaza, 5617 NW 7th Street, Miami; moves to Kinloch Park Community Center, 455 NW 47th Ave., Miami

• Precinct 767

Nspire Healthcare Kendall, 9400 SW 137th Avenue, Miami; moves to Calusa Elementary School, 9580 West Calusa Club Drive, Miami

• Precinct 822

East Ridge Retirement Village, 19301 SW 87th Avenue, Miami; moves to Cutler Bay Worship Center, 8601 SW 199th Street, Cutler Bay

• Precinct 858

Seasons Gardens Senior Residence, 17250 SW 137th Avenue, Miami; moves to Unity Center of Miami, 16320 SW 147th Ave., Miami

Additionally, in Bay Harbor Islands two polling places will be relocated:

• Precincts 007, 008

Both Bay Harbor Islands Town Hall, 9665 Bay Harbor Terrace, Bay Harbor Islands, and Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center, 1155 93 Street, Bay Harbor Islands, move to Senator Gwen Margolis Community Center, 1590 NE 123 St., North Miami

As a reminder, hand sanitizer will be provided to voters upon check-in at all polling places. Additionally, there are bathrooms, with access to soap and water. All Early Voting and Election Day polling locations will have disposable gloves, disinfectant spray and wipes for staff.

Visit the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 website, www.miamidade.gov/coronavirus, which contains tips and resources for the entire community.

For information, visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.