Coronavirus crisis leads to precinct site relocations in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The coronavirus crisis has led to multiple precinct site relocations in South Florida ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The changes have come about at the recommendation of Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to protect senior voters. Therefore, elections officials have moved voters who vote at senior residential facilities and do not reside there to alternate polling locations.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

• Precincts 047/048, Rebecca Towers, 200 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL

o New location: South Pointe Elementary School, 1050 4th Street, Miami Beach, FL

• Precinct 196, Villas del Lago, 21100 NW 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL

o New location: Universal Truth Center, 21310 NW 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL

• Precinct 556, Residential Plaza, 5617 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL

o New location: Kinloch Park Community Center, 455 NW 47th Avenue, Miami, FL

• Precinct 767, Nspire Healthcare Kendall, 9400 SW 137th Avenue, Miami, FL

o New location: Calusa Elementary School, 9580 West Calusa Club Drive, Miami, FL

• Precinct 822, East Ridge Retirement Village, 19301 SW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL

o New location: Cutler Bay Worship Center, 8601 SW 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL

• Precinct 858, Seasons Gardens Senior Residence, 17250 SW 137th Avenue, Miami, FL

o New location: Unity Center of Miami, 16320 SW 147th Avenue, Miami, FL

Additionally, in Bay Harbor Islands two polling places will be relocated:

• Precinct 007, Bay Harbor Islands Town Hall, 9665 Bay Harbor Terrace, Bay Harbor Islands, FL

o New location: Senator Gwen Margolis Community Center, 1590 NE 123 St North Miami 33161

• Precinct 008, Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center, 1155 93 Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL

o New location: Senator Gwen Margolis Community Center, 1590 NE 123 St North Miami 33161

BROWARD COUNTY:

Precinct Site Relocations in Broward County (Broward County)

Click here to view precinct locations in Monroe County.