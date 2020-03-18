Biden defeats Sanders in Florida Democratic Primary

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Former Vice President Joe Biden handily defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Florida Democratic presidential primary Tuesday.

With 75 percent of precincts reporting, Biden had 62 percent of Florida votes to Sanders’ 22 percent.

In Broward County, Biden was leading by a 47.6 margin over Sanders with almost 100 percent of the precincts reporting, while in Miami-Dade County, Biden was leading with a 38.08 margin with 36 percent of the precincts reporting at 8:30 p.m.

Polls closed in Florida at 7 p.m.

Voters had to navigate worries about the new coronavirus but no major disruptions occurred. State health officials worked with local elections supervisors to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers were moved.

In Palm Beach County, elections officials say many workers failed to show up in at least five locations. Still, in most locations voting went ahead as normal. Many people voted by mail or took advantage of early voting dates rather than waiting until Election Day itself.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.