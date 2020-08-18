South Florida August 2020 Primary: Congressional Races

The ones to watch:

The 20th District:

The incumbent is Alcee Hastings, 83, (D-FL) who was first elected in 1992 is now serving his 14th term in Congress. His challenger Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the CEO of Trinity Healthcare, was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for District 20 in 2018. Where she stands on issues.

The 23rd District

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is running to maintain her seat as the U.S. Rep. for Florida’s 23rd District, which covers parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, including Weston, Davie, Plantation, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, and Aventura. Her challenger is attorney Jen Perelman, a second-generation native Floridan, born and raised in North Miami Beach. Perelman has served as co-chair of the Juvenile Justice Committee for the Broward League of Women Voters. She has the endorsement of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Where she stands on the issues.

The 26th District

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, running on a platform of common sense leadership, is expected to win Tuesday’s GOP primary, likely to be the one going up against incumbent Democrat, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the 26th District in November. His challenger is Omar Blanco, a lieutenant for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for more than 15 years and president of Miami-Dade Firefighters and Parademics. He lives in Southwest Dade County.

