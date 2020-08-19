Taking a look at Miami-Dade and Broward County’s two biggest primary races

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The biggest winners of the night were the voters in South Florida both Miami Dade and Broward, who set a new turnout record for a primary election.

In Miami-Dade County, all eyes were on the big mayoral race.

In Broward County, a battle for the head of the sheriff's office with the results coming in a lot closer than many people anticipated

First, the Broward County Sheriff’s race. The battle for Broward County’s top cop ended in a close call for incumbent Sheriff Gregory Tony. Tony, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, narrowly defeated his closest challenger, and his predecessor, suspended sheriff Scott Israel.

Tony is expected to address the media about his win on Wednesday, but did release a statement last night about his victory “I am deeply honored that Democratic voters have chosen me to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office into a brighter, safer future.”

Tony will face Republican challenger, H. Wayne Clark, in November. Clark is a Broward attorney.

[Click here to view the results of all races in South Florida.]

In Miami-Dade County, it was the race for the county’s mayor that seemed to draw the most attention. With a crowded field of contenders, Tuesday night’s primary whittled it down to two very different candidates.

On the Right, is commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo from Hialeah — who ran on a conservative platform, despite the county race being non-partisan, with backing from the county’s police union.

Bovo is promising to stop the county government from drifting to the Left.

“What we saw here today was a rejection of those who want to takes us to a place like another New York, another Chicago,” Bovo said.

On the other side is progressive commissioner Daniella Levine Cava of Pinecrest — a noted champion of the environment — who’s also running to make history — potentially becoming Miami-Dade first female mayor.

“Our values are on the ballot, make no mistake about it,” Levin Cava said Tuesday night.

Bovo and Levine Cava will square off in November.