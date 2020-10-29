Trump, Biden make final push for votes in Florida

DORAL, Fla. – With just five days until Election Day, the presidential candidates are making a final push for votes in the Sunshine State.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Coconut Creek Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump woke up in South Florida Thursday ahead of an event in Tampa. He is expected to leave the Trump National Doral around noon, head to Tampa and then move on to North Carolina.

Both Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns are vying for Florida and other crucial battleground states.

“My plan will crush the virus and make us strong. We’re going to be stronger -- stronger than ever before,” Trump said during an event in Arizona.

The response to the coronavirus pandemic has been front and center during this election, and Arizona’s one of at least 45 states seeing rising cases of the virus.

Michigan is another, and the president credits the rise in number to a large amount of testing.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll has Biden up seven points in Michigan and 17 points in Wisconsin.

Voters there are largely disapproving of the president’s pandemic response. The 538 poll average has Biden up by nearly nine points.

More than 75 million Americans have already voted early, either in person or through mail-in ballots. Florida already has more votes in than the president received in 2016.

While Biden is making a stop in Broward Thursday, his campaign is also focusing on Iowa. Farmers there were the crucial base Trump won in 2016.

Many are struggling from the president’s trade deals, devastating weather and COVID-19. The federal government has been pumping more than $37 billion dollars in aid to them.

Back in Florida, Republicans are making a surge.

On Monday, they trailed Democrats in early voter turnout by more than 350,000. That’s now down to less than 250,000 in just two days.