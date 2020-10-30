Biden blitz in the Midwest, VP running mate coming to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Kamala Harris will stump in South Florida on Saturday. On Friday, Joe Biden with a blitz in the Midwest. He first hit the ground in Iowa and holding one of his signature drive-in rallies at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Biden is painting himself as a friend of the middle class, amid criticism his corporate tax increases would have an indirect impact on the average American.

“It’s about time that a guy or woman who graduated from a state university is able to sit in the Oval Office because if I’m sitting there, you will be too,” Biden said at his drive-in rally. “You know who really built this country? It wasn’t Wall Street. It wasn’t CEOs. It was hard-working folks, like all of you,” he said.

Biden and President Donald Trump also made appearances Friday in the battleground states of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a key state in the election. Hillary Clinton lost the state because she all but ignored it, according to critics.

Wisconsin is also now seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. Biden argued to those at his rally that he is the better candidate to handle the pandemic.

“Doctor Fauci called last week for a masked mandate. It isn’t a political statement. It’s a patriotic duty. Still, Donald Trump refuses to listen to science. He politicizes the race for a vaccine,” Biden said.

Kamala Harris was in Texas Friday and will be in South Florida on Saturday.