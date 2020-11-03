Trump advisors ‘100% certain’ president will win Florida

WASHINGTON – Florida is on the mind of Donald Trump as the polls close on Election Night. The president brought up his confidence about winning his home state multiple times on Tuesday.

And Trump’s advisors in Washington tell Local 10 News' Ross Palombo they are 100% certain he will defeat Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key battleground of Florida, which could help him secure a second term.

Follow along below as the votes come in for the presidential race in Florida — as well as in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

For the latest electoral college total, visit Local10.com.