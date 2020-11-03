75ºF

Vote 2020

Trump advisors ‘100% certain’ president will win Florida

Ross Palombo, Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Donald Trump, Florida

WASHINGTON – Florida is on the mind of Donald Trump as the polls close on Election Night. The president brought up his confidence about winning his home state multiple times on Tuesday.

And Trump’s advisors in Washington tell Local 10 News' Ross Palombo they are 100% certain he will defeat Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key battleground of Florida, which could help him secure a second term.

Follow along below as the votes come in for the presidential race in Florida — as well as in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

U.S. Presidential Results

For the latest electoral college total, visit Local10.com.

Races Across South Florida

Find Race Results

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: