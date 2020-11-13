South Florida Congress-elects backed by Trump have his back in election fight

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – New members of Congress Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar were both endorsed by President Donald Trump, and they’re not about to cut him loose.

Representative-elect Salazar, who defeated Donna Shalala earlier this month, is in Washington on Friday, but her spokeswoman sent us this statement:

“Before any decisions are made as to how to move forward, we must have all the facts. Therefore, we must wait and see what evidence is discovered regarding voting irregularities and presented to the courts.”

The president’s court challenges are not going well. And, in fact, the Trump campaign Friday dropped its legal challenge to the vote results in Arizona, which President-elect Joe Biden won.

CNN on Friday called Biden the winner in Georgia, giving Biden 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Still, the president tweeted again Friday that the election was “rigged.”

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican re-elected without opposition, is totally behind the president.

“We should let the legal and vote counting process continue, let the states certify their results,” he said. “Then, and only then, will we know who will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021.”

The other new member of congress from Miami is Gimenez, the outgoing Miami-Dade mayor.

Gimenez says Biden should get the daily intelligence briefings, but that Trump doesn’t need to concede until all the votes are counted.

“We’re about a month and a half, almost two months away from inauguration day,” Gimenez said. “Whenever either of them needs to be briefed, they should both be briefed.”

ALSO SEE: A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden’s win