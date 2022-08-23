Demings cements general election matchup against Rubio for US Senate seat

Orlando's Val Demings is expected to be the Democratic candidate to win the Primary to face off with Marco Rubio in the General Election.

In the U.S. Senate race, Tuesday’s primary cemented a general election matchup between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democratic congresswoman Val Demings, who is giving up her Orlando-based seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Primary Election night watch party is being held Tuesday in the heart of Orlando, celebrating the city’s former police chief.

By now, you’ve likely seen the commercials already laser focused on senior Sen. Rubio.

Both have been trading jabs on their records.

“What we have learned is that Marco Rubio will make his mouth say anything,” Demings said during a past news appearance.

“I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left Democrat,” Rubio said.

Analysts agree -- challenging those narratives will be key as both go on the attack.

Demings supports late-term abortions and expanded background checks for firearms. Rubio says she’s weak on immigration and too radical for Florida.

Demings’ is expected to deliver a victory speech shortly.

Rubio, meanwhile, is expected to make an appearance Tuesday night in Hialeah with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Three other Democrats ran against Demings for the chance to unseat Rubio, including Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush and William Sanchez.

