Broward County votes for School Board referendum, raising property taxes

Superintendent Vicki Cartwright provides update on first day of schools on Tuesday in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward voters said yes to a property tax referendum.

The proposed one mill increase, Secure the Next Generation Referendum, replaces the current half-mill referendum that’s soon to expire. It’s a 100 percent increase over the next four years.

Money will go to Broward County Public Schools, who say the new measure will increase teacher compensation for recruitment and retention, and maintain and enhance school resource officers and other safety staff.

The average Broward homeowner is expected to now pay about $26 per month—twice the current level. The average condominium owner will pay about $15 a month, or roughly a $7 increase.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright released a statement regarding the passing of the referendum.

“On behalf of the Broward County School Board and Broward County Public Schools teachers, staff, and students, I thank Broward County voters for seeing the value in investing in our public school system and approving the referendum renewal. These referendum dollars will ensure that the District continues its Students First approach by allowing us to retain and recruit top talent for our District in safe learning environments while providing mental health support for our students. We are truly grateful for the voters’ support, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to educating today’s students to succeed in tomorrow’s world.”

