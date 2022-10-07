Election Day is right around the corner, here’s how to register to vote

If you are a U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older, you qualify to register to vote.
However, you have to do it by Oct. 11 in order to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
If you just turned 18 or just became a U.S. citizen, make sure to register.
If you have never registered before, do it now.
Voting is what allows us to have a democracy. Without our participation, there is no democracy.
The 2022 elections will have a tremendous impact on all of our lives. Don’t let someone else decide your future.
Registering to vote is easy. You can do it online, by visiting https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.
RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO Be Election Ready: Local 10′s Voter Guide
You can also register by mail by printing a voter registration form, which are available in English and Spanish, filling it out, and mailing it or dropping it off to your local election office.
Broward County Elections Office:
115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102
Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33301
Miami-Dade County Elections Office:
Stephen P. Clark Center lobby area
111 NW First Street
Miami, Fl 33128
Monroe County Elections Office:
530 Whitehead Street #101
Key West, Fl
33040-6577