Election Day is right around the corner, here’s how to register to vote

WPLG President and CEO Bert Medina issues an editorial ahead of the November elections.

If you are a U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older, you qualify to register to vote.

However, you have to do it by Oct. 11 in order to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

If you just turned 18 or just became a U.S. citizen, make sure to register.

If you have never registered before, do it now.

Voting is what allows us to have a democracy. Without our participation, there is no democracy.

The 2022 elections will have a tremendous impact on all of our lives. Don’t let someone else decide your future.

Registering to vote is easy. You can do it online, by visiting https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO Be Election Ready: Local 10′s Voter Guide

You can also register by mail by printing a voter registration form, which are available in English and Spanish, filling it out, and mailing it or dropping it off to your local election office.

Broward County Elections Office:

115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33301

Miami-Dade County Elections Office:

Stephen P. Clark Center lobby area

111 NW First Street

Miami, Fl 33128

Monroe County Elections Office:

530 Whitehead Street #101

Key West, Fl

33040-6577