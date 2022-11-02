Gubernatorial candidates make last-minute pushes ahead of midterms

Less than a week before Election Day, both gubernatorial candidates are drilling their messages home.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Charlie Crist, are making last-minute pushes for money and votes ahead of the midterm elections.

Crist made several stops Wednesday, while DeSantis came out with a new campaign ads.

One of Crist’s stops was at the Florida LGBTQ Democratic Caucus in Wilton Manors as part of his “Choose Freedom” bus tour.

“I will sign an executive order protecting a woman’s right to choose—on the first day,” Crist said. “It’s gotta happen. And equality—ow important is that? It’s critically important. You know, our country was based on trying to create equality and decency and your ability to have your freedoms and enjoy them.”

Freedom is a hot button word this election. DeSantis says his policies have made Florida a more free state.

“This election is about freedom,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said at a campaign stop in Miami earlier this week, touting keeping businesses open during the pandemic.

DeSantis also released an ad set to “America the Beautiful.”

“Aren’t you glad to live in the Free State of Florida?” he asks.

This all comes a day after President Biden made a Hail Mary visit to South Florida to rally for the Democrats who, as of now, are behind in the latest polls. Crist’s camp says that that visit helped with money, at least.

The campaign is reporting a $1 million bump thanks to Tuesday’s fundraiser.