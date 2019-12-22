Strong, potentially dangerous storms moving into South Florida

An unusually strong storm system is passing through South Florida Sunday through Monday morning.

Thunderstorms will sweep across all of the area during this time bringing the risk of isolated tornadoes, flooding and damaging winds.

The Keys will be the first to get hit by the storms, especially the Lower Keys in the afternoon. Key West has already experienced flooding.

Miami-Dade and Broward will see the greatest risk for severe weather after sunset, it will linger through the night into Monday morning.

It is possible that the worst weather occurs for much of the area very late tonight, while people are asleep.

Be sure to have the Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone turned ON (they are by default), and to have your phone turned on and near you while you sleep in order to be alerted.

The Weather Authority Team will be staffed and monitoring the storms through the night, breaking in on-air when necessary.