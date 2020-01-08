So long, chilly nights: Cool weather moves out

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It has been quite a string of comfortable and cooler weather this week, with nighttime low temperatures having recently been in the 50s or low 60s across South Florida.

While this has been described as “chilly,” these are statistically “normal” low temperatures for this time of year. In fact, for the date of Jan. 8, the past 30 years have averaged a low of exactly 60 for Miami.

Here's a look at the forecast low temperatures in Miami.

These brisk mornings are set to be swapped out for much milder nights. The forecast low for Miami on Wednesday night is 67, but we’ll really notice the warmup for the weekend with nights in the low- to mid-70s (with much higher humidity, as well).

For comparison, this would be “normal” for nights in the middle of May. We could even get within striking distance of record-level warm nights by this weekend in the mid-70s.

The afternoons will reach the low-mid 80s for Friday and the weekend, but with humidity factored in, the heat index may approach the 90s. If you’re missing the cooler weather, you’ll have to head north! No strong cold fronts are in our forecast at the moment.