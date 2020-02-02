Super Bowl Sunday forecast: Chilly, except for those from Kansas City, San Francisco

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Floridians may be reaching for the winter gear on Super Bowl Sunday.

Expect smirks and chuckles from those visiting from Kansas City or San Francisco (the former of which will have snow and ice later this week).

Early Sunday temperatures in the crisp 50s will have a tough time climbing out of the 60s for the afternoon. High temperatures may briefly touch around 70 by mid-afternoon, keeping it 5-10 degrees cooler than normal.

Tailgating temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll be in the mid-60s by kickoff and then low 60s by the end of the game. That’s right -- low 60s. This may require the rare combo of full-length pants and long-sleeved shirts.

It will be a truly wonderful day, with no rain in sight and deep blue skies. Northwest winds will be a little breezy in the morning, but they settle to around 10 mph for the afternoon.

The cool-down is in response to the strong front that brought the strong storms Friday night and Saturday.