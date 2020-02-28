Broward County declares 2-day cold weather emergency advisory

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County has declared a two-day cold weather emergency advisory as temperatures are expected to dip overnight.

According to a news release from the county, the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to be in the upper 40s to low 50s in Broward County overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday, and then from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Those who are homeless are advised to report to the following pickup and/or shelter locations no later than 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night for transportation or access to shelters.

City/Shelter

Pompano Beach

Northeast Transit Center -- corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard & Dixie Highway.

(Pickup location only)

Fort Lauderdale

Salvation Army - 1445 West Broward Boulevard.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended depending on forecast changes.

For more information, people may call the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.