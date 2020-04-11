Strong storms could bring flooding Saturday evening

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Strong storms fired up Saturday afternoon, and more are possible into the evening.

The strongest storms could produce hail, damaging winds to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and very intense downpours. Some of the heavy rain could cause flooding.

The threat for strong storms will linger into the evening. We will be monitoring the storms all night, and you can track radar on the Local 10 Weather Authority App.

Easter Sunday could still see showers, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time. It will not be a washout, as the rain coverage will remain around 30 percent.

