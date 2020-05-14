Wind advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward counties.

Published: May 14, 2020, 8:26 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:33 am

MIAMI – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said gusts may reach 35 mph or more throughout the day.

The windy weather is a major disappointment for those who were looking to take out their boats in Miami Thursday as the city reopened its marinas.

A significant weather advisory has also been issued for the Lower and Middle Keys until 9 a.m.

Monroe County was experiencing some strong storms Thursday morning as the National Weather Service reported winds in excess of 45 mph would be possible with those storms.

Just after 8 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms 9 miles southeast of Long Key Viaduct, moving west at 30 mph.

Durda said the storms in the Keys are lifting to the north, and will eventually increase the rain chances for Miami-Dade and Broward counties throughout Thursday and Friday.