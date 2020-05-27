82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Weather

Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall on South Carolina’s coast

The Associated Press

Tags: Hurricane
Tropical Storm Bertha 8:30 a.m. advisory.
Tropical Storm Bertha 8:30 a.m. advisory. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall on South Carolina’s coast shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Bertha made landfall just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 20 miles east of Charleston.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina’s coast and the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

Bertha’s maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph as it came ashore but it’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland.

BRYAN NORCROSS TALKS TROPICS: Click here to receive the latest news about what’s going on in the Tropics.

CLICK HERE for the latest weather updates in South Florida.

Tropical Storm Bertha watches and warnings.
Tropical Storm Bertha watches and warnings. (WPLG)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.