Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall on South Carolina’s coast

Published: May 27, 2020, 8:46 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:07 am

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall on South Carolina’s coast shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Bertha made landfall just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 20 miles east of Charleston.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina’s coast and the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

Bertha’s maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph as it came ashore but it’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland.

