Bryan and Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris discuss the superplume of Saharan dust in the Atlantic, the unusual early arrival of the 4th named storm of the season, and a project by the National Weather Service to streamline weather alerts, called HazSimp, with National Weather Service meteorologist Eli Jacks.

You can watch the conversation above, or download the audio podcast below.

