Weather

Severe thunderstorms impact areas of Broward, cause damage in Davie

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Durrant Kellogg, Photojournalist

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Weather, Broward County, Davie
Severe thunderstorms caused some damage on Thursday in areas of Broward County.
DAVIE, Fla. – Thursday’s thunderstorms caused wind damage and hail in areas of Davie and Plantation. The downburst winds were so strong some residents reported there was a tornado.

The storms also impacted areas of Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.

Davie Fire Rescue Battlation Chief Jorge Gonzalez said there were reports of uprooted trees near a trailer home and partial roof damage.

Severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening in Davie damaged trees at the Centro complex.
Winds were powerful enough to uproot a tree Thursday evening in Davie.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Louis Wilson and Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.

