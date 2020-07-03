Severe thunderstorms impact areas of Broward, cause damage in Davie

(Photos by Local 10 News Reporter Liane Morejon and Photojournalist Durrant Kellogg)

DAVIE, Fla. – Thursday’s thunderstorms caused wind damage and hail in areas of Davie and Plantation. The downburst winds were so strong some residents reported there was a tornado.

The storms also impacted areas of Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.

Davie Fire Rescue Battlation Chief Jorge Gonzalez said there were reports of uprooted trees near a trailer home and partial roof damage.

Severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening in Davie damaged trees at the Centro complex. (Courtesy of Vanessa Barros)

Winds were powerful enough to uproot a tree Thursday evening in Davie. (Courtesy of Vanessa Barros)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Louis Wilson and Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.