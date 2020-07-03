Severe thunderstorms impact areas of Broward, cause damage in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Thursday’s thunderstorms caused wind damage and hail in areas of Davie and Plantation. The downburst winds were so strong some residents reported there was a tornado.
The storms also impacted areas of Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.
Davie Fire Rescue Battlation Chief Jorge Gonzalez said there were reports of uprooted trees near a trailer home and partial roof damage.
Messy weather in #Davie leaving a woman’s mobile home badly damaged and deemed unsafe for her to stay in. She says she has no insurance, is retired and only lives off social security so she’s in major need of help. Other damage to parts of Davie include downed trees & awnings, and pea sized hail. @nws telling our @bettydaviswplg that this was NOT the result of a tornado, but rather “downburst winds”. #weather #wx
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Louis Wilson and Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.