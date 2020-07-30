Norcross: Tropical Storm Isaias forecast has ‘monstrous question marks’

Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says there are still many factors that make it tough to predict what Tropical Storm Isaias will look like when it emerges from the mountains of the Dominican Republic and heads toward South Florida.

Watch his latest tropical update video above for the newest analysis of the various models and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track.

The Miami-based Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory that South Florida could see heavy rain and flooding Saturday morning.

ALSO SEE

WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias satellite

Tropical Storm Isaias forecast track: Heavy rains could hit South Florida Saturday

Tropical Storm Isaias sending mixed signals with South Florida in the cone

How do you pronounce Tropical Storm Isaias?