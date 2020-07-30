How do you pronounce Tropical Storm Isaias?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Whether we like it or not, Tropical Storm Isaias has formed and will need to be monitored this week as it possibly heads in the direction of South Florida.

As it becomes part of the conversation, we want to make sure you know the proper way of pronouncing Isaias.

To help, Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda created the video below.

Tropics Heating up!! As the NHC has now issued Tropical Storm warnings for parts of the Caribbean Isl and Puerto Rico... Posted by Julie Durda on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

OK, now say it with us: ee-sah-EE-us

For the latest on Isaias and everything else worth watching in the tropics, head over to the Local 10 Hurricane Page.

ALSO SEE: Hurricane names for 2020 — Arthur to Wilfred