Norcross: ‘Very complicated forecast’ for system that has Florida in its sights

We’re closely watching developments with Tropical Depression Thirteen, which forecasters predict will strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Thursday.

We have confidence the system will intensify and move toward South Florida, arriving on Monday. The National Hurricane Center says it could be a hurricane at that point.

But the intensity of the system at the time is a big question. Bryan breaks down the forecast in his afternoon tropical update video at the top of this page.

