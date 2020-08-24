Keys experiences windy weather, rough surf as Tropical Storm Laura continues track south of Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. – There was some decently rough surf Monday morning off the southernmost point in Key West, but nothing too bad in terms of weather just yet.

In fact, Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was in the area around noon when some tourists were taking pictures, acting like it was just any other day.

For the most part, this past weekend has seemed relatively normal, as well.

Margol did see a few places boarding up Sunday as a precaution, but with Laura continuing to stay to the south, most people have not been too concerned.

That being said, Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said the Keys will experience some effects from Laura.

“What we’re really looking at is primarily a wind event down here. So we do expect the winds, as you can see right now, to pick up even more than this, particularly this afternoon starting around 2 (with) much greater squalls, so we’re telling high profile vehicles to probably stay off the road right now,” Carruthers said.

At this point, their main concern is people on live-aboard vessels since they can be bounced around pretty significantly in higher winds and rough surf, and also those taller vehicles that she mentioned, which could be blown around, as well.

County officials expect to see some localized flooding and tropical storm forced wind gusts along with some squally weather.

The mayor said people should stay inside throughout the day just to be safe.