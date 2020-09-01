Bryan Norcross Podcast - A year after Hurricane Dorian

Bryan Norcross and Luke Dorris talk about current developments in the tropics, whether Hurricane Laura was as bad as expected, and the anniversary of Hurricane Dorian.

Local 10 anchors Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez join to discuss Dorian, what it was like on the ground in Abaco and what it was like anchoring from South Florida. Plus much more about hurricane coverage on TV.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: