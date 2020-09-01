87ºF

Bryan Norcross Podcast - A year after Hurricane Dorian

Silbert Mills in Abaco joins, plus Local 10′s Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez

Bryan Norcross and Luke Dorris talk about current developments in the tropics, whether Hurricane Laura was as bad as expected, and the anniversary of Hurricane Dorian.

Local 10 anchors Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez join to discuss Dorian, what it was like on the ground in Abaco and what it was like anchoring from South Florida. Plus much more about hurricane coverage on TV.

