Tropical Storm Vicky forms; 1 of 5 tropical systems currently in Atlantic

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday morning, making it one of five tropical systems currently in the Atlantic Ocean and the 20th named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Vicky is expected to be short-lived.

As of the latest advisory, Vicky was about 350 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The system was moving northwest at 6 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

According to the NHC, a turn toward the northwest is forecast Monday night, with a west-northwestward motion expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vicky is expected to experience little change in strength during the next day and the system is expected to begin weakening by Tuesday night.

Vicky is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Thursday.