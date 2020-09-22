Feels like fall! Cooler, dry air in South Florida forecast

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Autumn officially begins at 9:31 a.m., and right on cue, South Florida will enjoy some cooler, dry air Tuesday and Wednesday.
That relief might be short-lived, with soggier weather in the forecast for later in the week, so enjoy the breeze while you can during that pleasant stretch over the next two days.
See Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda’s full forecast from this morning in the video at the top of this page.
And check the Local 10 Weather Authority Page for the latest forecast information throughout your day.
The official start of Fall - the Fall/Autumnal Equinox - is THIS MORNING, at 9:30 AM EDT. This marks the time when the day-to-night line, called the terminator, is perfectly vertical from pole to pole and the sun is directly over the equator. #FallEquinox #FirstDayOfFall pic.twitter.com/kkSH3HM0RN— National Weather Service (@NWS) September 22, 2020