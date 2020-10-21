Bryan Norcross Podcast - Hurricane Center forecast unit manager Dr. Mike Brennan

Bryan and Luke Dorris talk with Dr. Mike Brennan, who runs the unit at the National Hurricane Center that produces the advisories and outlooks that we’re all so familiar with. They discuss Hurricane Season 2020 and what was especially difficult during this very busy season. Also, how did the computer models do this year? How does the National Hurricane Center use the models and avoid big swings in the forecast? And much more about hurricanes and hurricane forecasting.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: