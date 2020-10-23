More rain and flooding in South Florida weekend forecast

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – While South Florida is enjoying a much drier Friday, a disturbance in the Caribbean is increasing the rain chances for the weekend.

An additional 1-3 inches could fall, with 5-7 inches in isolated areas.

It brings added concern for flooding after many roads and neighborhoods were underwater for much of the week.

A flood watch for certain portions of South Florida, particularly near the coastline, is in effect until Sunday at 8 p.m.

