Flood Watch in effect for South Florida from Friday night through Tuesday

MIAMI – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for South Florida starting Friday night and going through Tuesday.

Forecasters predict some areas could receive 6-8 inches of rain with isolated areas receiving up to 10 inches.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said Friday will be the “calm before the storm” in South Florida.

A Wind Advisory, meanwhile, has been issued for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties from Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. This could be extended as Tropical Depression Eta moves closer to the Sunshine State.

According to the NWS, hazardous marine conditions could briefly subside on Friday before deteriorating once again this weekend. Eta has moved back over Caribbean waters and is forecast to move northward into the Florida Straits or the southeast Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Below is a list of sandbag distributions that are being held throughout South Florida:

· Friday, Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out: Fort Lauderdale, Mills Pond Park, 2201 N.W. 9th Ave. Limit 10 bags per car. Fort Lauderdale residents only.

· Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave. Shovels are available on site for self service.

· Sunday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out: 13601 NW 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens. Limit up to 5 bags per car. Hialeah Gardens residents only.

