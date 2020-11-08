74ºF

Area beaches, marinas, parks closing in advance of Tropical Storm Eta

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Area beaches will close due to Tropical Storm Eta. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Parks shut down its beaches, marinas, golf course, Zoo Miami and the Deering Estate at 8 p.m. Saturday. They will remain closed through Monday, Nov. 9 and officials said they will evaluate a possible reopening for Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Meanwhile, the city of Miami is closing its beaches, and parks at 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until further notice due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Eta.

