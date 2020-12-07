Bundle up: South Florida’s coldest temps since January forecast this week

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hopefully, you had a chance to do laundry this weekend and wash those sweaters, because the upcoming weather is going to send us back into our winter clothes, Local 10 Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis says.

After the rain Monday morning, a cold front is moving through South Florida.

Lows in the 50s are forecast for most areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties heading into Tuesday morning. (The Florida Keys will still see lows in the low-60s.)

And then the mercury will dip even lower, with temperatures predicted to reach the 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings — which would be the coldest we’ve felt since January.

For the latest forecast information, head over to the Local 10 Weather Authority page.